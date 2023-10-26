Listen to this article here

At least 16 people were killed in shootings in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday night, according to State Police.

While multiple witnesses state dozens were injured, it was unclear how many had been shot.

Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck told a news conference that the shootings began shortly before 7 p.m. State Police said shortly after 8 p.m. that they were investigating “multiple locations.”

These handout photographs show Robert R. Card, who is sought in connection with multiple mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine. Photo: AFP/Lewiston Maine Police Department/Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials are still searching for Maine shooter

Authorities are attempting to locate 40-year-old Robert R. Card as a person of interest in the shootings, the Lewiston Police Department said in a Facebook post late Wednesday night. He is considered armed and dangerous.

According to a Maine law enforcement bulletin seen by CBS News, Card is a trained firearms instructor believed to be in the Army reserve stationed out of Saco, Maine.

According to CBS News, he recently reported mental health issues, including hearing voices, according to the bulletin.

He had also threatened to shoot up the National Guard base in Saco, Maine, the bulletin said, and he was reported to have been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks this summer.

Residents warned to shelter in place

State Police urged residents of Lewiston and Lisbon to shelter in place. “Please stay inside your home with the doors locked,” they wrote on social media.

“Card should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said. “Please contact law enforcement if you are aware of his whereabouts.”

Card was born on April 4, 1983, and his last known address was 941 Meadow Road in Bowdoin, Maine.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 565 mass shootings in 2023.

This story is developing.