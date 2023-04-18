Listen to this article here

Tulsa police are investigating after a man allegedly shot two individuals at two separate North Tulsa locations, killing one, on Tuesday morning.

The suspect initially fired shots at Rudisill Regional Library, injuring one person, before fleeing to QuikTrip on Pine and Peoria.

According to reports, the suspect went inside of QuikTrip and began shooting, striking one person and killing them.

Photo by: KJRH

The police arrived at the scene around 10 a.m. No motive has been reported, and no names have been released. The suspect has been described as an older man, but no age has been defined.

The North Tulsa shooting is the result of loose gun laws

An average of 206 people in Oklahoma die by gun homicide every year—a rate of 5.5 homicides per 100,000 people.

Across all states, Oklahoma has the 15th-highest rate of gun homicides in the country, according to EveryTown Research.

In Oklahoma, someone is killed with a gun every 12 hours, and the state ranks in the country’s top 10 for weakest gun regulations.

Active shooter incidents have seen a sharp rise in recent years – nine of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in the US occurred after 2007.

Tulsa PD issues a statement

On Tuesday afternoon Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin released a statement detailing the deadly morning.

I’m horrified by the tragic shootings which occured in Tulsa a short time ago. @TulsaPolice detectives are working two shooting scenes less than a mile apart. We belive the shootings are connected to 1 individual who is currently in custody.

MORE INFO: https://t.co/vXeRX38u6B pic.twitter.com/MbkAPElVD8 — Tulsa Police Department Chief Franklin (@TPD_Franklin) April 18, 2023

According to the statement, through the investigation, homicide detectives learned the suspect first went to the library. Inside the library, he walked up behind a man sitting at a desk and shot him in the back of his head.

The victim from the library was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Following the shooting at the library, the suspect went to the QuikTrip. Inside the store, the suspect against shot a male in the back of the head. When that victim fell to the ground, the suspect shot him again.

Witnesses said the suspect fired at least one round inside the store. But no one else was hit. The victim who was shot inside the QuikTrip died on the scene when officers arrived the suspect was standing outside the store.

He admitted to the officers on the scene that he shot two people. The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment. It appears he was injured from a potentially self inflicted gunshot wound.

He will be booked into the Tulsa County Jail following treatment

This is a developing story.