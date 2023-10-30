Listen to this article here

A police investigation has commenced after the Colorado Buffaloes football team reported they were missing jewelry following the team’s 28-16 loss to UCLA Saturday.

The UCLA athletic department confirmed, in a statement, that a report was filed to the Pasadena Police Department following the game regarding items that were reportedly missing from the Buffaloes’ locker room.

“UCLA is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials and the University of Colorado on the matter,” the statement said.

The type or amount of jewelry – or whom it belonged to – has not been specified.

In a video re-posted on social media by Colorado safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, several Buffaloes players were discussing the incident. One player in the video can be heard saying, “I just got mine, bro. I had the jewelry box and everything, bro. They took it off my jewelry box.”

Silmon-Craig later posted: “IN LOCKER ROOM YOU WOULD THINK YOUR STUFF SAFE MAN ITS CRAZY.”

Both Pasadena police and private security were in attendance at the game Saturday. The matchup drew a record crowd of 71,343 – the largest of the Kelly era.

UCLA coach responds as Pasadena PD investigates

“That’s awful for anybody,” UCLA head coach Chip Kelly told local reporters Monday of the incident. “You would think that when you go anywhere that your valuables are safe.”

After beginning 3-0, the Buffs have lost three of their past four games. They now sit two wins away from a bowl berth.

A spokesperson for the Rose Bowl, the famed off-campus venue where UCLA has played its home football games since 1982, said that stadium personnel are also cooperating with Pasadena PD.

A Colorado representative said the school would issue a statement on the matter later Monday.