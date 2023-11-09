Listen to this article here

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated proudly chartered its latest international chapter, Xi Alpha Sigma, in Tokyo, Japan.

This event stands as a poignant testament to the sorority’s unwavering dedication to empowering women, advancing education, and contributing meaningfully to the global community.

Founded in 1922, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., a nonprofit Black Greek organization, is on a mission to enhance the quality of life for women and their families in the United States and worldwide.

Moreover, their initiatives encompass community service, civil and social action, and leadership development. They focus on empowering women through educational resources, economic support, health awareness programs, and more.

Sigma Gamma Rho embodies the motto “Greater Service, Greater Progress”

The official chartering ceremony, reported by Watch The Yard, brought together esteemed organization leaders.

International President Rasheeda S. Liberty and International First Vice-President Marica Harris, along with members of the International Board of Directors and local representatives from the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) were present for the momentous occasion.

This gathering of influential figures in Tokyo, Japan marked the formal establishment of the Xi Alpha Sigma Chapter.

It is a significant milestone in Sigma Gamma Rho’s global expansion efforts.

The ceremony, attended by over 200 dedicated sorority members hailing from various corners of the world.

Sisterhood Knows No Bounds

Further, Tokyo now joins the ranks of several international locations where Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated has extended its presence.

With established chapters in countries such as the Bahamas, Bermuda, Belize, Canada, Ghana, Germany, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates., the Xi Alpha Sigma Chapter is the latest to underscore the sorority’s enduring dedication to community service and empowerment, transcending geographical boundaries and emphasizing the universal nature of sisterhood.

Expressing her enthusiasm during the chartering ceremony, International President Rasheeda S. Liberty remarked, “Our commitment to global expansion underscores our sorority’s vision of reaching and serving communities worldwide.”