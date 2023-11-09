Listen to this article here

As the civilian death toll of Palestinians in Gaza continues to climb past 10,000, President Biden rejected calls for a humanitarian ceasefire between Israel Defense Forces and Hamas Thursday.

Responding to a reporter’s question, Biden said there was “no possibility” of a ceasefire before embarking on Marine One.

The rejection of a full ceasefire comes after leaders around the world, the United Nations Chief, and lawmakers from within Biden’s own political party have urged a ceasefire to prevent genocide in Gaza.

Over 10,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli airstrikes and offensives since Hamas launched a terror attack killing 1,400 people in Israeli communities on Oct. 7. Over 4,000 children have been killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Notably, Barbara Leaf, assistant secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, told a House panel the death toll was likely higher even as Biden disputes the number of deaths.

Biden rejects ceasefire after thousands dead

During a four-hour pause on Wednesday, the Israeli military allowed tens of thousands of Palestinians in northern Gaza flee south ahead of more bombardment. Yet the sick, elderly and disabled are unlikely to be able to make the move.

The conflict has cast civilians into the middle, as Israel is accused of committing genocide and Hamas is accused of using civilians as human shields.

As Biden continues to reject a ceasefire, critics have begun to refer to him as “genocide Joe.”

In addition to rejecting a ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told American media outlets he plans to rule over Gaza after the fighting stops.

“I think Israel will, for an indefinite period, will have the overall security responsibility because we’ve seen what happens when we don’t have it.”

For their part, Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have denounced that plan as a “big mistake.” Blinken said he wants to see Gaza and the West Bank be reunified under new leadership after Hamas is destroyed.

Yet as thousands of civilians continue to face starvation and death, it’s unclear how many Palestinians will be alive to vote for new leadership.

