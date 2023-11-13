Listen to this article here

In the early hours of Friday morning, Langston University was the scene of an incident culminating in a student sustaining gunshot injuries after an escalated confrontation.

The altercation reportedly originated off-campus at the Langston Center.

Further, it reportedly continued onto university premises, resulting in a shot being fired and the injury of one student.

Injuries were non life-threatening

The shooting occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. near the on-campus Centennial Apartments.

University police promptly responded to the scene, apprehending an individual identified as a person of interest. The injured student suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Fortunately, their injuries were deemed non life-threatening, and the student was discharged after receiving medical attention.

Moreover, Langston University notified its students of the incident through two messages sent via the LU Alert text system.

The first message detailed the altercations’ nature during Friday morning.

The second assured students that the Langston University Police Department (LUPD) had issued an all-clear. Students were alerted that there was no longer a threat on campus, and regular activities would resume as normal.

Langston interim president issues statement

Afterward, interim President Ruth Jackson released a statement to all Langston University students and staff addressing the incident. In her statement, Jackson provided details of the shooting and offered counseling resources for affected students.

She stated, “Langston University is committed to providing needed support to our students in managing the stress that might arise following an incident such as this.”

Photo Courtesy: Langston University

Jackson also urged students to report any suspicious behavior witnessed on campus to ensure the safety of the community.

Further, she provided resources for students to report dangerous or suspicious activity to campus police.

“We will always do our best to provide our community with accurate information…the health and well-being of our university community continues to be our priority.”