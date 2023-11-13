Listen to this article here



On November 10, Keke Palmer was granted a temporary restraining order against Darius/ She was also awarded sole custody of Leodis. “I won’t take this laying down anymore IM DONE”, stated Sharon Palmer, mother of Keke Palmer, after breaking her silence amid the abuse allegations.

Saranus Jackson, an actor who starred in the hit show “Insecure,” and who is the older brother of Darius, posted a tweet about how he’s disgusted by his brother.



The now-deleted tweet stated, “The most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have EVER encountered in my entire life… Abuses almost everyone. Y’all will see,” Saranus continued. “Just send positive energy to the babies. Any child in the middle of something like this does not deserve it AT ALL. Wow. So damn sad.”



Saranus’ tweet convinced people that he was unaware of his brother’s abusive actions, except for Keke Palmer’s mom Sharon. She took to Instagram to expose his alleged lying and deceitfulness.

“I won’t take this laying down anymore IM DONE”, stated Sharon Palmer, mother of Keke Palmer, after breaking her silence amid the abuse allegations.

Sharon Palmer responds to abuse allegations



Sharon Palmer said she could not help but say something. She posted a video explaining her rage at Saranus after he was made aware that his brother was abusive to Keke.



Sharon stated, “So now he’s posting on Twitter like he’s this special guy when we know he’s the biggest f****** in Hollywood; he’s disrespectful to women just like his little brother.” Sharon claims that Saranus taught his brother how to be abusive to women and that he is a part of the problem.



The caption of the video stated, “I dare you, mess with my family. Family means everything to me! You and your family act like sociopaths and like the world can’t see it. You are phony! And I saw you from day one, my daughter is kind and our family treated you with kindness and this is how you treat it…”



After The Shaderoom posted the video, Sarunas responded in the comments, stating he “NEVER ONCE SAID THAT to Sharon.”



Sarunas went on to declare, “NOT ONCE IN MY LIFE. I have NEVER been abusive to any of the women I ever been involved with. I’m not going to keep on with this circus. But Sharon, the world is about to hear YOUR VOICE. Very soon. And the threats you made to my family.”