Almost four months after their strike, Hollywood actors may soon return to work. From July 14 to November 9, the SAG-AFTRA workers protested claims of inequitable economic and working conditions.



On November 10, SAG-AFTRA’s board of directors voted to approve an industry-wide contract. Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA’s executive director and chief, announced the agreement prevailed with an 86% favored vote. The union’s members began voting on the contract agreement as of yesterday.



The actor’s guild put forth a statement declaring that the preliminary agreement with the studios had been reached and ending the strike on November 9 at 12:01 a.m. PT.



According to the statement, “In an unanimous vote this afternoon, the SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Committee approved a tentative agreement with the AMPTP bringing an end to the 118-day strike.”



SAG-AFTRA had been working to strike deals with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television (AMPTP), which includes Netflix, Sony, Paramount, Warner Bros, etc., but they never reached a negotiable deal.



Concerns over pay, working conditions and contract agreements led to historic strike



Not only was the pay not up to their standards but the actors and workers wanted better working conditions and contracts that cover provisions and artificial intelligence.



In response to the strike, AMPTP claimed that the strike was “the Union’s choice, not ours.” Moreover, the group claimed industrial leave would “deepen financial hardship for thousands who depend on the industry for their livelihoods.”



Many famous actors, including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, and Eva Longoria, supported the strike. During the strike, agreements prohibited actors from publicizing their projects; including TV or show premiers, any interviews, or red-carpet performances.



While the Hollywood strike was happening, it disrupted the film and television industries by canceling movies and shows. However, now that the strike has ended, people can continue watching their favorite shows and movies.



The AMPTP issued a statement shortly after the agreement celebrating the compromise.

“The AMPTP is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement and looks forward to the industry resuming the work of telling great stories,” the statement read.