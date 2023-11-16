Listen to this article here

Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Zahra, just became part of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, which was the first Black sorority established on January 15, 1908.



Zahra recently joined the sorority at Spelman College, where the university had a fall probate show.

Photo Courtesy: ESSENCE.

As part of the ceremony, Zahra yelled out her name and where she was from before identifying herself and stating her line number.

When introducing herself, Zahra stated, “My name is Zahra Marley Jolie, And I’m hailing all the way from the Golden State, in the city that is full of angels, Los Angeles, California,” and later stated, “I am this line’s number seven.”

Zahra found her home in Alpha Kappa Alpha

On Wednesday, Essence posted a video of Zahra facing on stage, initiating her induction, with the caption “Ivies Up! The first Black sorority just gained a very familiar face as a member.”



“Congratulations to Zahra Marley Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who just joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at Spelman College!”

They ended the caption with, “We see you and can’t wait to see all you do in the name of sisterhood, scholarship, and service to all mankind!”



Many expressed excitement for Zahra in the comments, as one stated, “This makes me want to cry. This baby girl was raised in such a way that she could connect as much as possible to her roots. That is soooo commendable.”

Brad Pitt expressed his excitement for Zahra after choosing Spelman University

Though the couple divorced in 2016, in 2022, Pitt told Vanity Fair, that he’s happy for her and that “she’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college. It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud.”

By joining Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Zahra has become a member of the Divine Nine, otherwise known as the D9 organization.

She joined the Mu Pi Chapter, which was established in 1979.