Spelman College, a private women’s liberal arts university in Atlanta, Georgia, was granted a $100 million contribution. This incredible gift marks the highest amount awarded to any Historically Black College or University (HBCU).

The generous gift was given by Ronda Stryker and William Johnston, vice chair and chair of the Greenleaf Trust wealth management fund.

The act of kindness impacted Dr. Helene Gayle, Spelman College president. Furthermore, Gayle believes the money will enhance the programs and activities for students.



“This gift is a critical step in our school’s mission to eliminate financial barriers to starting and finishing a Spelman education. We can’t thank Rhonda Stryker enough for her selfless and support as both a trustee and friend. There’s no doubt that Spelman College is better because of her.”

Who is Ronda Stryker?

Since 1997, Stryker has been a trustee for Spelman College. She is the granddaughter of Homer Stryker, the founder of Stryker Corporation. She now serves as the director, upholding his legacy.



Stryker is an American billionaire who has constantly donated money to help other institutions. In 2011, Stryker and her husband awarded Western Michigan University with $100 million.

That incredible amount established the Homer Stryker Medical School. This is not the couple’s first time making a major donation to Spelman College, as they contributed $30 million back in 2018.

Spelman College’s plans for unbelievable $100 million donation

To “continue to attract the best and brightest students”, Spelman College will implement $75 million for endowed scholarships. With a large portion of the donation going to scholarships, it helps remove financial obstacles that students face before enrollment.

Next, the university is using the remaining $25 million to “develop an academic focus on public policy and democracy, improve student housing, and provide flexible funding to meet critical strategic needs.” This new policy idea will strengthen students’ housing concerns, while also improving their academic concerns.



The landmark $100 million donation to HBCU Spelman follows the university’s 100 years since the name change from Baptist Seminary in September 1924. Spelman College continues to transcend and illustrate Black excellence, as it’s ranked the #1 HBCU by U.S. News for 17 consecutive years.