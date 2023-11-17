Listen to this article here

Today, BET has announced that Janelle Monáe, a Grammy-nominated artist, will be honored with the prestigious ‘Spirit of Soul’ award at the upcoming “Soul Train Awards” 2023.

In a groundbreaking move, the award show has opted to rename its distinguished ‘Lady of Soul’ category.

The award demonstrates a commitment to inclusivity by recognizing the nonbinary artist in a manner that commemorates their identity.

Monáe has been outspoken about their gender identity and its connection to their artistry.

Photo Courtesy: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

They have expressed that being nonbinary enables them to convey themselves without succumbing to the societal labels.

They also emphasized the importance of creating a safe space for those who diverge from traditional gender norms.

In 2022, the artist provided insight into their gender identity on an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk. She stated, “I’m nonbinary… I feel like God is so much bigger than the he or the she,” and adding, “I was nonbinary before I had the language for it.”

Janelle Monáe stands as an exceptionally accomplished artist

They have released five studio albums, each garnering critical acclaim. Additionally, Monáe has made notable appearances in several films, including the Academy Award-nominated “Hidden Figures” and “Moonlight.”

Furthermore, Monáe is a dedicated humanitarian, actively raising funds for charities focused on LGBTQ+ youth and the unhoused. Their success as both a performer and an activist has solidified them as a true talent within the industry.

Connie Orlando, BET’s EVP, Head of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, expressed enthusiasm about honoring Janelle Monáe on the grand stage of the “Soul Train Awards.” Orlando stated, “Janelle is one of the most talented forces in the entertainment industry and an equally impactful change agent for Black LGBTQIA+ individuals to see themselves fully reflected across platforms.”

The “Soul Train Awards” 2023 are scheduled to premiere on Sunday, November 26, at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

The show will be hosted by Keke Palmer and aims to recognize excellence in Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop music.

As part of the celebration, BET Soul will dedicate a full hour to showcasing Janelle Monáe’s music videos.

Viewers can tune in to watch this special presentation on November 17 at 11 AM and 7 PM ET.