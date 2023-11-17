Listen to this article here

Mariah Huq, creator and former star of the Bravo hit TV series “Married to Medicine,” is moving onward and upward with a new business venture aimed at dreamers. Located in South Atlanta, the boutique production company, Sleek CoWork and Media Studio, offers a remote-friendly workspace for creatives to connect, build, and deliver on their goals.

“It’s been a journey, but seeing the vision fulfilled was definitely worth the wait. Being a small business owner and working in the media has always been my passion,” said Huq in a press release. “I wanted to create a contemporary environment where other savvy entrepreneurs or remote workers could optimize productivity and creativity. Stay tuned for a Sleek near you!”

Last fall, before the venue’s grand opening, Mariah Huq gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her latest venture, via Instagram.

“Greetings and salutations! We are in McDonough Square, at Sleek CoWork and Media Space, by the illustrious Mariah HuQ,” she began. “And yes, come through.”

Mariah Huq takes fans in new direction

According to the studio’s website, the space is fitted with all the bells and whistles including a content and selfie room, green screen studio space, a fully stocked pantry, and private conference rooms for groups of up to 20 people. The studio offers three memberships: $100 (five-day visitor pass), $299 (monthly all access), and $500 (a dedicated, anchored monthly membership).

Believe it or not, this feat is a first for a reality TV star, landing Huq in the history books. “Huq aims to create multiple locations in small traditional towns,” the press release states. “As a state-of-the-art media hub for directors, producers, creators, and remote workers, it is the only boutique media studio in South Atlanta owned by an entertainment personality.”

Fans are feeling Mariah Huq’s new direction!

“Love this place! Coming for my membership soon,” wrote one user in the comment section of a post walking viewers through the new co-work space.

“This is fire!? I peeped the “Huq you, pay me” and “push through” lingo. Yes Mariah,” added a second user.

“Stunning location,” a third fan chimed in.

With an estimated net worth of $4 million, Huq’s pivot to take on a market projected to reach $34.5 billion by 2032, may prove to be her most lucrative business move yet.

Will you be checking out the Sleek CoWork and Media Studio? Let us know in the comment section below.