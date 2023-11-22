Listen to this article here

A former Obama official has been caught expressing Islamophobic language while taunting a New York City food cart vendor.

The video, which has been circulating around social media, exposes Stuart Seldowitz for his derogatory language.

Seldowitz began mocking Islam, tormented the man over his citizenship status, accused him of helping Hamas, and mentioned the continuing Israel-Hamas war.

The video was taken near Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Seldowitz stated, “You support killing little children, and the vendor responds, “You kill children, not me.”

According to the New York City Police Department, a commanding officer has been informed about the incident. Further, local precinct personnel “are monitoring the situation.”

There are many videos of the former Obama official using Islamophobic language. In one video, he states, “we’re going to put big signs here saying ‘this guy believes in Hamas.’”

In a second video, Seldowitz mentions Egypt’s General Intelligence Service and how they will harm his father. As he claims,

“Mukhabarat in Egypt will get your parents,” then asks, “Does your father like his fingernails? They’ll take them out one by one.”

After believing the vendor is Muslim, he starts making disparaging comments about the Islamic religion. Even after the excessive taunting and disrespect, Seldowitz finds it funny, as he pulls out his phone and says, “Smile for me” then proceeds to laugh.

Non-stop torment for 2 weeks

This was not Seldowitz’s first time insulting the vendor, as the individual who recorded the video stated that Seldowitz had been doing it since November 8. The vendor reportedly does not speak English well, which is why he does not engage with many other customers.

According to Attia, managing director of the Street Vendor Project, “Mohamed told me he doesn’t know how to respond to or know what to say to the guy and kept playing it safe by asking the guy to go away.”

Seldowitz told the Daily Beast that the vendor imitated the argument after he showcased his support for Hamas. Seldowitz says the video only shows one side of the encounter, but the main issue was behind the Israel-Hamas war.

“I regret the whole thing happened and I’m sorry. But you know, in the heat of the moment, I said things that probably I shouldn’t have said,” Seldowitz told City & State.

Seldowitz worked for Gotham Government Relations as an acting director for the National Security Council South Asia Directorate.

According to Gotham Government Relations, Seldowitz has not contributed for years. They stated, “the video of his actions is vile, racist, and beneath the dignity of the standards we practice at our firm.”