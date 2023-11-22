Listen to this article here

Angel Reese, starting power forward for the Louisiana State Lady Tigers, has missed two games, after being unexpectedly benched by head coach, Kim Mulkey.

Reese was a key player in helping LSU win the national championship in 2023.

Photo Courtesy: AP Photo / Matthew Hinton

LSU began their season against Colorado, losing the game 92-78. The upset had many fans concerned about the upcoming season. However, Mulkey let the fans know that they meant business, as the team won their next five games.

LSU’s winning streak has brought hope for the reigning champs, especially with freshman phenomenon Mikaylah Williams, who scored 42 points against Kent State. With her 42-point game, Williams set the LSU freshman record in the NCAA.

The Kent State game was the last time Reese played for LSU, but her play time was not long, as Mulkey benched her the entire second half.

Despite their winning streak, it is clear that Reese’s presence is missing on the court. Her size and athleticism set her apart from opponents, allowing her to easily make shots and assert her dominance.

Kim Mulkey Answers for Reese’s absence

Photo Courtesy: LSU Athletics

For the past few games, Reese has been the topic of conversation, especially following her absence in Friday’s game against Southeastern. After the game, reporters asked Mulkey about Reese and why she had not been playing.

“You always have to deal with locker-room issues. Sometimes you know about them. Sometimes you don’t. Sometimes you want to know more than your entitled to know.” Coach Mulkey

Rumors have circulated stating that Reese has been benched because of her 1.7 GPA, especially after Kia Brooks, Flau’jae’s mom, mentioned her low GPA average on social media.

LSU Alums add to drama

The drama behind LSU only got worse as the alums, Alexis Morris and Jasmine Carson, joined the conversation.

Morris, who led the Lady Tigers in the championship game, posted on X with:

“switched up to gang up on me. now y’all fall-in out. don’t ever choose clout over loyalty free game. I showed real love not for marketing politics nothing. but the realist always prevail.”

After Morris’ tweet, many fans were confused as to which player she was talking about, but it prompted Carson to state:

“y’all better hope I don’t say nothing.”

Amid everything happening, Reese has remained quiet; however, she shared an important message on X, reminding fans that everything is not what it seems.

“please don’t believe everything you read.”

From the drama to Angel Reese not playing, LSU has had a rocky start to their season.

There is no indication when Reese will be back on the court, but fans are hoping to see her back in action soon.