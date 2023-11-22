Listen to this article here

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time Formula One world champion, has long been an advocate for bringing his beloved sport to Africa.

Hamilton recently responded to questions about where upcoming races should be held, given many F1 fans begrudge that most races are predominantly in America.

“There’s one more race we need and that’s going to be Africa. We have all the other continents and why not there? So that’s the one I’m working on pushing right now.”

Could not think of a better place to spend this time off. Thank you Namibia, off to the next stop ~ ??? pic.twitter.com/EO7n9i3qyE — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 7, 2022

Lewis Hamilton wants to bring F1 to the motherland

In 2022, Hamilton spent two weeks in Namibia, Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania. Along the trip he captured the moments that changed him in real time.

“These past two weeks have been some of the best days of my entire life,” Hamilton reported in an Instagram post.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter / Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton added, “I’m not the same man I was before this trip, all the beauty, love and peacefulness I experienced has me feeling fully transformed.”

Hamilton, who races for Mercedes and has won a record 103 grands prix, according to Grand Prix 24/7.

“No amount of photos could capture how I’m feeling now and what I’m trying to say,” the 37-year-old told his 29.5 million followers. “Just know, where words fall short emotions run deep.”

Lewis Hamilton says it’s his “ultimate dream” to bring F1 to Africa

He told Sky Sports in part, “It’s not my job to decide how many races there is [in America]. But we definitely don’t need anymore. We definitely don’t need any more races.”

Photo Courtesy: Instagram / Lewis Hamilton

He told GQ Sports:

“We’re on all the other continents. When you do bring a Grand Prix to a place, it brings so much attention and so much travel, great for the economy and educating people. When we travel, we have an opportunity to really tap into the community and leave a long-lasting legacy.” Lewis Hamilton

As his paternal grandparents immigrated to Britain from the Caribbean, the outspoken champion has long spoken out about the importance of inspiring young people around the world.

Photo Courtesy: Lewis Hamilton / Instagram

F1 CEO acknowledges no presence in Africa

According to Grand Prix Fans, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicalli echoed Hamilton’s desire to see a race in Africa.

“There are areas of the world that wants to have Formula 1, and I think that one area that we want to develop is the African area.”

“We are a world championship, and that’s an area where we are not there.”