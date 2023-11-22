Listen to this article here

The Tulsa League of Women Voters is hosting an event from 5:00-7:30 p.m. on November 28th at the Tulsa Historical Society to honor a century of work engaging voters in the city.

The League, as it’s colloquially known, is inviting residents to what it calls a “momentous celebration of its 100th anniversary”. Tulsans are invited to join what the League is calling a “suffragette high tea event“.

Attendees will step back in time to the roaring 1920s as they enter the Tulsa Historical Society. League of Women Voters memorabilia will adorn the space, telling the long story of work the League has done in the past century.

“The League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa has been a pillar of advocacy and civic engagement for a century,” the group says on the event site.

In this September 1916 file photo, demonstrators hold a rally for women’s suffrage in New York. The Seneca Falls convention in 1848 is widely viewed as the launch of the women’s suffrage movement, yet women didn’t gain the right to vote until ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920. (AP Photo/File)

Since 1923, the Tulsa Chapter has championed women’s rights while providing all Tulsans with key voter education and registration resources.

In addition to the tea and memorabilia, attendees can also join a themed photobooth, an art station and more. According to the event information, Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum will also stop by to give remarks.

Event honors Oklahoma’s history and future

Leading up to the event, organizers are honoring trailblazing Oklahoma women on social media.

The state is home to numerous woman trailblazers. Kate Barnard and Mabel Bassett were the first two women to hold statewide office in Oklahoma. Barnard was just the second woman to hold statewide office in the country.

Similarly, Leila Foley-Davis became the first Black woman in the United States elected mayor when she won the post in her hometown of Taft in 1973. According to the Oklahoma Historical Society, her accomplishment led to her meeting two U.S. presidents: Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter.

Oklahoma named Foley-Davis Outstanding Woman of the Year in 1974.

As the Tulsa chapter of the League celebrates it’s 100th anniversary, it does so on the cusp of the 2024 election.

The upcoming election year is likely to be one of the most consequential in the nation’s history. It also marks a pivotal mayoral election in the city of Tulsa.

The League of Women Voters is working to meet the monumental moment through robust registration and outreach efforts. This celebration marks an opportunity to power this pivotal work in the months and years to come.

Tickets to the event can be purchased ahead of time on the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa website.