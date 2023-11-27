Listen to this article here

Misty Copeland has started a petition titled “Let’s Make a Pointe” on Change.org, urging Apple to expand the range of skin tone shades for the pointe shoe emoji.

In the petition description, Copeland expressed that the issue of inclusivity in ballet extends beyond an emoji, asserting, “It’s about ensuring the art of ballet, in all its forms, celebrates every dancer’s story and shade.”

Renowned as a trailblazer in classical dance, Misty Copeland, an American ballet dancer, achieved historic acclaim as the first African-American woman to attain the position of principal dancer with the esteemed American Ballet Theatre (ABT).

Copeland faced significant obstacles in her pursuit of becoming a professional ballerina.

Despite facing stereotypes due to her race and body type, Copeland persevered and eventually joined ABT as its first African-American female soloist in 2007.

In 2015, she etched her name in history once again as ABT’s first African-American principal dancer.

Beyond her success with ABT, Copeland assumes the role of an advocate for diversity. Her efforts aim to inspire young individuals, especially girls of color, to recognize their creative potential and pursue their dreams.

Recent advocacy by Copeland for more inclusive skin tone options in pointe shoes is evident in videos shared on her TikTok page.

In these videos, Copeland illuminates the challenges faced by dancers of color in obtaining pointe shoes that match their skin tones or resorting to manually coloring the shoes themselves.

Most pointe shoes are available in “European Pink”

In one video, Copeland highlights that most pointe shoes are only available in a pale pink shade, described as “European pink,” a terminology she finds subconsciously exclusionary to Black and brown dancers.

Copeland shared that she has been “pancaking” her pointe shoes to match her skin color since the beginning of her dance career.

In the video, she is seen applying makeup foundation to her pointe shoes using a sponge while describing how tedious it is to ensure that the elastic and ribbon portions of the shoe are covered.

Copeland underscores the frequency with which Black and brown dancers engage in this practice, stating, “I’m going through a pair of pointe shoes within a couple of hours, so I have to do a couple of these a night.”

In the same video, she articulates the significance of ballet dancers wearing shoes and attire that align with their skin tone, emphasizing the aesthetic importance of maintaining seamless color continuity from head to toe.

“The option to have pointe shoes or ballet slippers in my color has often made me feel excluded,” Copeland said. Her belief that more inclusivity in the world of ballet is necessary has led her to launch the petition for a pointe shoe emoji that reflects the skin tones of all ballet dancers.

She acknowledges that changing the emoji is a small step towards more inclusivity. However, she believes that Black and brown dancers deserve representation and is resolute in her commitment to ‘Make a Pointe.’