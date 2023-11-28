Listen to this article here

Shedeur Sanders, the quarterback for Colorado, unfortunately, concluded the season earlier than anticipated. His brother, Deion Sanders Jr., took to social media to share a video disclosing that Shedeur had sustained a fracture in his back.

The gravity of Shedeur’s injuries became evident when he was absent from the final game of the season against Utah. The Buffaloes lost in a 23-17 defeat.

Shedeur’s injuries kept him off the field for the team’s final game

Shedeur had to exit the preceding game against Washington State in the second quarter due to arm and ankle injuries. The injury to his back remained undisclosed until Sunday night when Deion Jr. posted a video about it on his YouTube channel, Well Off Media.

The video features Shedeur and Deion Jr. discussing the injury as they walk onto the field before the Utah game. In the video, Deion Jr. asks Shedeur about the possibility of the injury being revealed to the press after the game, stating, “I want people to know.”

Although the brothers don’t explicitly specify the nature of the injury, the text at the bottom of the screen reads, “He has a fracture in his back.”

He opened up about the internal struggle of being injured, sharing that mentally he felt ready to play. Acknowledging his physical limitations, he said, “But realistically…I can’t even throw right now.”

Deion Sanders, Shedeur’s father and coach, opted not to divulge specific details about the injury after the game. He simply noted that Shedeur had been “hurting for a while.”

Most Sacked QB

Despite facing 52 sacks in the 2023 season, making him the most sacked quarterback in college football this year, Shedeur Sanders managed to set a school record for passing yardage in a season with 3,230 and was ranked among the top ten in college football for passing yardage.

Washington State defensive end Ron Stone Jr. (10) sacks Colorado Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2). Friday, November 17. 2023. (AP Photo/ Young Kwak)

Shedeur Sanders has one remaining season of college eligibility. Assuming he is able to recover, Sanders is anticipated to conclude his senior year at Colorado in 2024. He remains already a top prospect for the NFL Draft.