“A Town Called Victory,” a true story about one community’s response to anti-Muslim hate, will play free Monday, December 4 at Circle Cinema in Tulsa.

The three-part docu-series recounts the story of a mosque that was burned down in Victoria, Texas in 2017.

As a result, the town of Victoria must overcome its age-old political, racial, and economic divides to find a collective way forward, according to the synopsis.

Following the film, Aliye Shimi, Executive Director of Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry, will faciliate a community conversation. The film’s director Li Lu will join via zoom.

Monday’s free screening of “A Town Called Victory” in Tulsa is part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up program. It exposes audiences to culturally diverse stories from independent filmmakers.

David Kimball serves as a community outreach coordinator for Circle Cinema.

“Circle Cinema is proud to be a host of the Indie Lens Pop-Up program for over 10 years – a neighborhood series that brings people together for film screenings and community-driven conversations,” Kimball told The Black Wall Street Times.

“The films draw local residents, leaders, and organizations to discuss what matters most, from newsworthy topics and social issues, to family and community relationships,” he said.

“A Town Called Victory” illuminates Islamaphobia

Monday’s free screening comes as hate crimes targeting Arab and Muslim Americans rise.

Following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israeli communities, reactions to Israel’s killing of tens of thousands of Palestinians exploded tensions across the world.

This week, police arrested a 33-year-old Manhatten-based finance director after he assaulted a 23-year-old Yemeni American and Muslim woman. A viral video shows the young woman confronting the man. In return, he ripped her Palestinian flag from her and breaks it. He also hit her in the chest, police said.

It follows other attacks on Arab, Muslim or pro-Palestinian supporters. Six-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume was stabbed to death by his landlord in the mid-October.

Ultimately, organizers of Monday’s screening hope to instill a bit more empathy and understanding into the community’s collective conscious as peace remains hard to find.

For more information about “A Town Called Victory”, visit circlecinema.org.