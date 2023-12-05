Listen to this article here

A shooting of 3 homeless men happened by the trigger of a male Los Angeles resident on a four-day-killing spree last week has raised alarm throughout the city.



The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old, Jerrid Joseph Powell. He was charged with four counts of murder, residential robbery, and a felon with a firearm. According to the criminal complaint, Powell faces several murders and murders in the course of a robbery.



According to officials, they believe Powell began opening fire, as they were on the sidewalks or in the alleys. One of the shootings occurred near Skid Row, which is home to the majority of unhoused residents.



On November 26 at about 3:00 a.m., the first killing occurred in an alley. The second murder happened the next day, around 5:00 a.m., and the third killing took place near 2:30 a.m.

Officials have identified the three victims, who were one Black man and two Hispanic men. The Black man was 62 years old, while the two Hispanic men were 37 years old and 52 years old.

No motive behind the shooting of 3 homeless men

As the reasoning behind Powell’s murder has not been revealed, police are working to determine the motive.



After the Beverly Hills Police Department conducted a vehicle stop, they found the suspect driving the car of Nicholas Simbolon. However, when detectives realized Powell was in custody, they connected him with the shooting of the 3 homeless men.



Due to surveillance technology, investigators were able to link Powell with the killings in the same week.



In a statement to CNN, the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office, stated, “As with every client, we are committed to presenting a vigorous defense for Mr. Powell and holding the prosecution to their burden of proof.”



In an attempt to warn homeless people, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ office situated 400 residents to city departments. Bass strongly recommended homeless residents “seek shelter, seek services, stay together, and seek support.” Moreover, she believes the suspect “is a killer who is preying on the unhoused.”



On December 4, the suspect entered court in a yellow jumpsuit. However, his arraignment for the plea was postponed until next month, on January 8. Furthermore, Powell was denied bail.

