Holiday shows, regional musicians at LowDown this month 

Tulsa, Oklahoma—LowDown is spreading holiday cheer with its exciting lineup of seasonal shows this month, including fan-favorite holiday shows and a diverse range of regional artists in genres like blues, pop, and jazz.

Annie Ellicott and the Lucky 7 on Ice are taking the LowDown stage on December 9 for a joyful holiday show. Perfect for traditional jazz lovers, the seven-piece band will perform warm and nostalgic holiday songs. The band includes Annie Ellicott on vocals, Brad Henderson on piano, Jordan Hehl on bass, and Jared Johnson on drums. Additionally, Bill Gable on trumpet, Tommy Poole on sax, Victor Anderson on sax, and Rod Clark on trombone complete the ensemble.

LowDown is spreading holiday cheer with a special two-night show featuring the timeless soundtrack to A Charlie Brown Christmas by Vince Guaraldi on December 15 and 16. Ticket holders will also listen to the live jazz rendition of other classic holiday songs. (This show will not include the Charlie Brown Christmas film or children’s choir.)

LowDown is partnering with Iron Gate to host a community benefit show on Thursday, December 21.

In the true spirit of the season, ticket holders are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to LowDown. These donations will be given to Iron Gate to support their efforts in combating hunger. Moreover, each donated item will serve as an entry into a raffle drawing for “a date night for two” featuring a gift card to in the raw v? and two free tickets to a future LowDown show of your choice.

Nonperishable donations can be brought to any LowDown show in December for those unable to attend the benefit show.

Branjae | Photo Courtesy of BranjaeMusic

Ring in the New Year at LowDown’s New Year’s Eve Extravaganza with Branjae on Sunday, December 31. The evening will feature an original BranjaeMusic showcase of Black American music. Additionally, ticket holders can delight in an exquisite charcuterie grazing table, scrumptious desserts, festive party favors, and a champagne toast at midnight. Accompanying Branjae on stage are Matt Magerkurth, Stanley Fary, Bobby Moffett Jr., Matthew Leland, and Bishop Marsh.

Guests can purchase tickets in advance by visiting LowDown’s website. All these shows are for ages 21 and over unless otherwise noted. For more details and showtimes, visit lowdowntulsa.com