On December 6, a gunman opened fire at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, killing three people were dead and wounding a fourth.



At 11:45 a.m., the shooting was first documented. It originated on the fourth floor of Beam Hall, according to Sheriff Kevin McMahill.



Danny Coleman, a junior at the University of Nevada, told KTNV, “We heard shots; we heard a bunch of shots, and the second police got there, they went in, and more shots fired.



The unnamed shooter traveled on every floor in Beam Hall, looking for victims until he was stopped by campus police officials. The officers engaged in a shootout with the gunman, shooting and killing him.



Students were strongly recommended to seek shelter and evacuate buildings one at a time. They released the shelter order late Wednesday night, said university president, Keith E. Whitfield.



During a news conference, McMahill stated that “what happened today is a heinous, unforgivable crime.”



“[T]here was a gathering just outside of the building where the students were playing games and eating food. There were tables set up for them to build Legos, and if it hadn’t been for the heroic actions of one of the police officers who responded, there could have been countless additional lives.”



During the shooting, three individuals were killed and another victim was in critical condition, after being transported to Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center. However, later on that day, the victim’s condition was updated to stable condition.



Four more students were taken to the hospital, after suffering panic attacks. Moreover, police officials endured minor injuries from the incident.

University of Nevada Determines Shooter

The suspect in the University of Nevada shooting is 67-year-old, Anthony Polito. Photo Courtesy: Anthony Polito’s LinkedIn page.

A day after the shooting, law enforcement told ABC News that the killer had been revealed. They identified the man as 67-year-old, Anthony Polito. He had applied for a job at the university but was not selected.



During the incident, he was armed with a handgun. Officials determined more about Polito, based on his LinkedIn page, where it conveyed his most recent teaching jobs. Polito worked at East Carolina University as a teaching professor until 2017. He also was employed at schools in Georgia and North Carolina.



Because of the shooting, the university has closed for the remainder of the week. During this time, the administration is sending out love and support to students and victims’ families.



Whitfield put out a statement stating, “Members of our community lost their lives, and others were injured. My heart aches for our UNLV family. I know all of us are sending our love and support to the victims, their families, and friends during this difficult time.”