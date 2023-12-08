Listen to this article here

Atlanta Police arrested a woman who allegedly tried to burn down the birth home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. after she was caught pouring gasoline on the sacred property.

The incident occurred on December 7 at about 5:45 p.m. A woman was seen vandalizing King’s birth home on Auburn Avenue, near the King Center.



Authorities revealed the woman is 26-year-old Laneisha Shantrice Henderson. The suspect was detained after being detained by two visitors to the site.

In the video, which was provided by Michael Doudna, the suspect was captured in an all-black outfit. The video showed Henderson pouring gasoline on the bushes and windows of King’s home.

Reported by Channel 2 Action News in Atlanta, the suspect was held back by two off-duty NYPD officers, until local police arrived at the scene.

Furthermore, police said the 26-year-old was caught pouring gasoline on his home by two tourists from Utah, who stopped Henderson.

Good Samaritans stopped burn down of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home

Martin Luther King Jr.’s home, which is monitored by the National Park Service. Photo Courtesy: (David Goldman, AP Photo/ File).



Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum credited the two tourists for their heroic behavior, stating “that action saved an important part of American history tonight.”



If the witnesses had not intervened, the house could have been gone in seconds, Atlanta Fire Department Battalion Chief Jerry DeBerry said.



DeBerry stated, “It could have been a matter of seconds before the house was engulfed in flames.”



Following the crime, the King Center put out this statement:

“Tonight, an unfortunate incident occurred at the birth home of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as an individual attempted to set fire to this historic property. Fortunately, the attempt was unsuccessful, thanks to the brave intervention of good Samaritans and the quick response of law enforcement. We thank the Atlanta Police Department, Atlanta Fire Department, the National Parks Service, and Mayor Andre Dickens for leading the efforts to ensure the safety of our cherished national landmark and its adjacent neighbors. Our prayers are with the individual who allegedly committed this criminal act.”



Charges have been filed against Henderson for second-degree criminal attempt arson and interference with government property.

Although she has already been arrested for attempting to burn down the birth home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., they are still investigating the case.

The Atlanta Police are working with ATF, FBI, and many district attorney’s offices. Because the suspect violated federal property, she could face more federal charges.