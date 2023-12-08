Listen to this article here

Keisha Nash-Whitaker, the former wife of Academy Award-winning actor Forest Whitaker, died at the age of 51.

Nash and Whitaker were married for over 20 years until their divorce in 2018.

The couple shared two daughters, Sonnet, 27, and True, 25. Both had children from previous relationships; Forest has a son, Ocean, 33, and Nash-Whitaker had a daughter, Autumn, 32.

Their daughter, True, confirmed her mother’s death in a series of emotional Instagram stories on Thursday, Dec. 7.

“Goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond the most beautiful woman in the world… Thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I’ll see you in my dreams and I’ll feel you in my heart.”

She shared the message with a black-and-white image of her and her mother.

True later shared a photo of her mother with Donny Hathaway’s “A Song For You” playing in the background.

Keisha was more than just a former wife to Forest Whitaker

Nash-Whitaker was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on Mar. 8, 1972.

While signed to Elite Model Management and Ford Models, she made history as the first Black model for Tommy Hilfiger.

She was also an entrepreneur. In 2007, she partnered with celebrity makeup artist A.J. Crimson to create the luxury cosmetic line Kissable Couture.

Nash-Whitaker also appeared in the 2004 film “Proud” and was an executive producer on the 2008 movie “Kassim the Dream.”

The former couple met on the set of Blown Away in 1994. She shared her admiration for the actor in a 2020 interview with Essence. She said that after seeing his performance in 1991’s A Rage in Harlem, she “thought Forest had a gentle soul and a nice spirit.”

The couple married in 1996 in Jamaica.

According to Deadline, their 2018 divorce was due to “irreconcilable differences.”

A cause of death has not yet been reported.