Democrats Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Sen. Peter Welch have introduced the Inclusive Democracy Act, which aims to grant voting rights in federal elections to convicted felons.

As reported by The Associated Press, the legislation, presented on December 5, asserts the “right to vote in federal elections for all citizens regardless of their criminal record.”

In an official statement, Pressley emphasized the bill’s significance in addressing policies and court decisions that have disenfranchised voters.

Examples included diluting the Voting Rights Act, gerrymandering, and reducing early voting opportunities.

U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley introduces new legislation that would restore voting rights for incarcerated people, allowing nearly five million people across the country to cast a ballot – if passed. Pressley, D-7th District, spoke on the new bill in front of the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 6, 2023.Screenshot

Inclusive Democracy Act would expand ballot access

Welch sees the bill as a necessary correction to outdated state felony disenfranchisement laws. Pressley expressed concern about efforts to undermine voting rights and exclude minority communities. She stressed the need to protect and expand ballot access.

Pressley also drew from her personal experience with the impact of mass incarceration.

“As someone whose family has been personally impacted by mass incarceration, I know how important it is for people to maintain ties to their community, including by voting,” Pressley said.

The Effect on Black and Brown Voters

The Associated Press cited a study conducted by the Sentencing Project. The study revealed that 4.6 million Americans have been deprived of voting rights due to felony convictions, with Black and Hispanic individuals being disproportionately affected.

The Inclusive Democracy Act would also mandate informing incarcerated individuals of their right to vote in federal elections.

Currently, the majority of states impose restrictions on the voting rights of formerly incarcerated citizens.

Although laws regarding voting rights vary across states, 11 states have legislation that permanently bars formerly incarcerated citizens from voting.

The Inclusive Democracy Act aims to counter long-standing voter suppression tactics and legislation that disproportionately impact Black and Brown voters. Pressley concluded by asserting the need to reject the status quo and advance policies that enhance inclusivity.

“We are still in the Civil Rights movement and Jim Crow is not behind us when laws and courts continue to disenfranchise voters from all walks of life,” Pressley said.