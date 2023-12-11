Listen to this article here



26-year-old hip-hop rapper, Kodak Black, has been arrested on possession of cocaine in Plantation, Florida county jail.

Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was caught delaying traffic around 2: 07 a.m., in the 600 block of NW 47th Terrance. A Plantation Police Department officer witnessed the hip-hop rapper blocking the road in his Bentley SUV.



The officer alleges that Black was asleep in the driver’s seat. Then, he smelled a powerful odor of burnt cannabis infusing the air. As stated by the arrest record, officers found cannabis wrapping paper and residue, a styrofoam cup smelling like alcohol, and white powder dripping from Black.



Police found Black’s mouth to be “full of white powder”, while also seeing a clear plastic bag with a white substance in his packet. To make matters worse, Black’s driver’s license along with his vehicle tag were both expired.

Kodak Black has been arrested before

The hip-hop rapper has a bad track record with officials, as he was arrested in 2022 for trespassing charges in south Florida. The prosecutors did not end up following through with the case.



Also, in 2019, Black pleaded guilty to weapons charges, where he faced 46 months in federal prison. The charges arose from his arrest before a concert performance.

Black bailed out of jail

In a release, the Florida Highway Patrol said officers detected a marijuana smell from Kodak Black’s vehicle before they arrested him. After smelling the strong odor, they searched his car and found a small bag with 31 oxycodone tables and nearly $75,000 in cash.



The charges include fabricating physical evidence, improperly stopping or parking a vehicle, and violating parole. These charges were according to arrest records, which were obtained by USA TODAY.



Black did not spend much time behind bars, as he bailed out of jail on Thursday night. Police stated that Black’s vehicle displayed signs of former damage, implying that it was previously involved in an accident.