A Florida woman claimed to officials that her children’s presents were stolen from her home in Lehigh Acres, Florida. After authorities looked into her case, they determined she was the culprit all along.



According to authorities, her “Grinch-like plot” fell to shreds, as the Florida woman could not fool officials. Police identified 39-year-old Shana Anica Hudson, as the woman responsible for the false allegations. Hudson had reported to officials on November 19 about a residential burglary. In addition, Hudson claimed that someone stole several presents from her place, leaving her children giftless for the holiday season.

Following the alleged robbery, Hudson spoke to her local news station. Hudson wanted her children to enjoy their Christmas, but with their stolen presents comes a lack of holiday spirit. Then, she stated to the “thief”: “Turn yourself in and bring us back our stuff so me and my kids can have a good Christmas.”



To accommodate the alleged stolen gifts, detectives worked with the Lehigh Acres American Legion and the Sherrif’s Office Shop With a Cop, to provide donations and funds for new presents.

Hudson’s Holiday Jig is Up

After they made the donations to Hudson’s family, a tip to Crime Stoppers conveyed evidence that proved the Florida woman lied about the burglary.



Detectives found the stolen presents hidden at a family member’s place. Sherrif Carmine Marceno stated:

“This pathetic behavior is unacceptable, especially given the circumstances this holiday season. This woman took advantage of the system and is now paying the price for her selfish choices.”

Officials Mock Florida Woman

A Lee County Sheriff officer posed as the Grinch, mocking Shana Anica Hudson for her lies and deceitfulness. Photo Courtesy: (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

As what was deemed to be a lie to get more presents for her children, officials decided to mock the Florida woman, by dressing up as the Grinch.

They took to Facebook and posted an officer dressed as the Grinch while playing the theme music. According to the post, “this Grinch will have plenty of time to think twice about stealing Christmas.”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office charged Hudson with a fraud-false report to law enforcement. Furthermore, has five dependents and given a public defender.



At this time, officials arrested Hudson on December 4 and posted bond the next day. However, she is due in court on December 26, right after Christmas.