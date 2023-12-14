Listen to this article here

Track and field stars Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles, world champions in the women’s and men’s 100m categories respectively, received recognition at the USATF awards ceremony on December 3.

Richardson was bestowed with the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Athlete of the Year award for women. While Noah Lyles, a three-time recipient of the Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year, received the award yet again.

Both athletes yielded highly accomplished seasons. Richardson won gold in both the 100m and women’s 4x100m relay. She also clinched a bronze medal in the 200m World Athletics Championship. Lyles’ exceptional season was marked by winning gold in the 100m, 200m, and the 4x100m relay.

In Richardson’s acceptance speech, she conveyed gratitude for the accolade and offered insightful reflections on her U.S. track career.

In her speech, she spoke about the importance of timing saying, “Everything happens when it’s supposed to happen.”

She continued to reiterate her belief that this moment came at the right time in her life. “Now was the most impactful it would be, the most powerful it would be, and the most sincere it would be,” Richardson said.

The importance of staying true to yourself

Richardson recognized the responsibility that comes with being a prominent female USA athlete. She underscored her dedication to challenging stereotypes within the sport through being true to herself.

“I feel like I’ve shown that as long as you’re yourself, you work hard, you can display whatever it is that is you,” Richardson said.

Both Richardson and Lyles are anticipated as frontrunners in the forthcoming 2024 Olympic Games to secure gold medals across multiple events.

Other distinguished awardees included Laulauga Tausaga-Collins and Dennis Mitchell. Tausaga-Collins was honored as the first USA female athlete to secure a world title in discus throwing. While Mitchel was honored with the Coach of the Year accolade.