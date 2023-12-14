Listen to this article here

Raven-Symoné recently shared the sorrowful news of her younger brother, Blaize Pearman’s passing at the age of 31.

Despite expressing gratitude for the birthday wishes on her 38th birthday, the former child star took to Instagram on Monday (Dec 11) to reveal that her brother had lost his battle with colon cancer last month after fighting for two years.

According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer disproportionately affects the Black community. Black individuals experience higher rates of colorectal cancer compared to other racial or ethnic groups.

Members of the Black community are reported to be 20% more likely to develop colorectal cancer and approximately 40% more likely to die from the disease than other groups.

Raven-Symoné mourns loss of brother

In Raven-Symone’s post, she acknowledged the difficulty of celebrating her birthday in the absence of her brother. “Hard to fully celebrate knowing that I’m here and he’s not,” Raven shared.

She went on to express the emotional challenges she and her family have been facing since he passed.

“He’s loved and missed, and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and my family have been a roller coaster,” she said.

To conclude the video, Raven-Symoné said, “I love you, Blaize.” She also mentioned that his birthday, on December 16th, will continue to be celebrated by their family.

She expressed gratitude to her family, friends, and followers on Instagram for their support during this challenging time.