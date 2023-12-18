Listen to this article here

By Martel Sharpe

2023 Art Basel Miami and Miami Art Week recently took place in South Florida, attracting thousands of people internationally to the Miami area.

While Art Basel and Miami Art Week are two separate entities, every year they collide to create the perfect storm showcasing art, highlighting artists, promoting galleries, and allowing companies and organizations to host some of the most captivating exhibitions and events.

This year was no exception, however, more than ever a celebration of Black art took place. There were plenty of exhibitions, art fairs, and parties that highlighted Black art and artists. Unfortunately, there are too many to name, but here are a few worth mentioning.

Art of Transformation: AFRICA GLOBAL

Ten North Group went a full week strong with Art of Transformation: AFRICA GLOBAL. It highlighted the African Diaspora and Black scholars through a week of exhibitions and events.

“La reine Rwej” by Vitshois Mwilambwe Bondo

The organization displayed its extensive collection of art from Africa, the Caribbean, and the Diaspora.

It also presented a sculpture pavilion, a book installation, and a special exhibition of works from Puerto Rican artists.

UNTANGLED: Coming Through the Roots of Black Hair

Emmy-nominated celebrity hairstylist Johnny Wright (known for his work with Michelle Obama, Queen Latifah, Tamron Hall, Kerry Washington, and more) presented his must-see exhibition UNTANGLED: Combing through the Roots of Black Hair.

“Untangled: Combing through the roots of Black hair”

Curated by Jarvis DuBois & Gia Harewood, Untangled served as the final stop on his national “Naturally You Tour”, bringing the tour full circle at Art Basel Miami Beach. An exhibit made possible by Myavana and Carol’s Daughter, it was inspired by his bestselling book Natural and Curly Hair for Dummies.

The exhibition featured art by a dynamic group of artists who “celebrate the ultimate freedom and pride that is Black hair”, highlighting the air as a source of pain, shame, celebration, and revolution for the Black community.

“Untangled: Combing through the roots of Black hair”

Spectrum Miami & Red Dot Miami Art Fairs

Two art fairs combined in one to create one of the most frequented art fairs during Art Basel/Miami Art Week. This art fair offers a unique experience to meet multiple artists and gallery owners while viewing their work. There are so many booths to walk through and too much work to take in all at once.

“Three women” by Thomas Elias Lockhart III

While this art fair isn’t predominately Black, it does hold a lot of Black representation, with Black artists who continue to display their work year after year.

There are also multiple bars and food vendors set up around this indoor art fair so that if you need to stay the day, refreshments are available.

PRIZM

The premier art fair for Black artists and galleries, PRIZM holds the most Black art, artists, and galleries.

“Sitting in Purpose” by Joanne Hampstead

Black art of various mediums and styles, including artificial intelligence (A.I.), was showcased at this art fair from artists around the world. Similar to other art fairs, the booths are manned by the artists or a representative of the artists (gallery owner or manager), and the art displayed has a price tag for purchase.

If you’re a supporter of Black art this fair is the place to be.

“A Sea Bath” by Alanis Forde

BASEL Black Art Experience (B.A.E.)

Partnered with Paramount and Jack Honey, Basel BAE is an event curated to celebrate Black Art. The creator, Alexis Brown, says that she noticed in past years the lack of Black art and Black events during Art Basel/Miami Art Week.

She created this event to solve that problem and in the process produced one of the must attended events for anyone Black.

While Basel BAE is a party with great music, food, and drinks, set in an upscale outdoor environment, it also provides a space for certain Black artists to showcase their work.