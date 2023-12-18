Listen to this article here

After a new video emerged of the Ferrari collision involving actor Michael B. Jordan, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is now investigating the incident.



The crash occurred on December 2 after the 36-year-old actor struck a parked car with his vehicle. The incident occurred Sunset Boulevard and North Beachwood Drive.

The only vehicles damaged were a Kia and the Ferrari. Jordan’s Ferrari received the worst destruction, as the right-side panel displayed massive damage.



When officials asked Jordan about what happened, he did not give reasoning as to what caused the crash. After 11:30 p.m., authorities responded to the traffic collision. The Ferrari is an 812 SuperFast, which belongs to the actor. However, LAPD could not confirm whether it was him behind the wheel.

During the crash, nobody was injured or charged, and officials “took an accident report to the scene.”

Ferrari Collision Video Emerges Online

A little less than two weeks after the incident, the Ferrari collision video emerged on social media. From the footage, the actor heads westbound on the iconic Sunset Strip, where he strikes another vehicle.

As seen in the video, Jordan appeared to be racing alongside a red Ferrari, when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the Kia. Moreover, the Ferrari swerved to the left before an oversteer bumped the vehicle toward the right-hand lane, hitting the other vehicle.

According to TMZ, that law enforcement is wondering if the actor, “was behind the wheel of the racing Ferrari.” If the LAPD can prove it was Jordan, they will contact him to get his perspective on what occurred. Furthermore, if officials determine criminal culpability during the investigation, then they will send the case to prosecutors for additional charges.



Initially, Jordan was not suspected of drinking or doing drugs. However, with new evidence emerging, they may reinvestigate his state of mind.