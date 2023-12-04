Listen to this article here



Michael B. Jordan reportedly crashed his Ferrari in Hollywood, on December 2.



Just before midnight, the 36-year-old man had hit a parked Kia with his vehicle, in a crowded area of Sunset Boulevard and North Beachwood Drive. Jordan had struck the other car, as it was parked. The details of this incident were provided by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).



According to TMZ, the Ferrari is registered in Jordan’s name and he was behind the wheel during the incident, however, the LAPD did not confirm this statement TMZ.

Images of the crash scene were provided by LA-OC.tv, conveying that Jordan’s vehicle was severely damaged. The destruction was on the right-side panel, as it was ripped off and the rear driver’s sides.

Close photo of the damage done by Michael B. Jordan to the KIA. Photo Courtesy: (YouTube/ LA-OC.tv)



Besides the two vehicles, there were no other damages to any property or buildings in the section.

Ferrari Crash caused damages

It’s been reported Jordan refused to provide reasoning, authorities told TMZ.



LAPD informed Page Six that Jordan was asked to fill out a police report and both parties exchanged information. Luckily, no injuries occurred from the incident.



Officers told Page Six that there was “no evidence of a DUI”, in addition to no charges being filed. However, at the time of the incident, the LAPD did not give Jordan a field sobriety test.



Because no one involved in the incident was arrested or booked, law officials are not releasing names, but they did state an accident report was completed.



Jordan’s Ferrari is an 812 SuperFast, which ranges between $310,000 to almost $700,000.



It is undetermined whether or not the driver of the KIA was in his car, at the time of the collision. Furthermore, the LAPD is still figuring out the cause of the crash.



