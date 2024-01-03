Listen to this article here

The Biden administration has requested permission from the Supreme Court for the removal of the razor wire on the US-Mexico border. This request adds fuel to the dispute over border policy between President Joe Biden and Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbot.



According to court documents, the Biden administration claims that federal Border Patrol agents cut the razor wire to assist migrants with medical assistance or detain those who entered US soil.



The ongoing disagreement involves whether the Border Patrol has the authority to cut concertina wire. This equipment was installed by Texas and is enforced by the Texas National Guard.

In addition, the Biden administration not only had problems with the Governor but, Attorney General Ken Paxton as well.

AG Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration

In late October, AG Paxton announced that he was suing the Biden administration in the Western District of Texas over federal agents cutting the razor wire at the US-Mexico border.



According to the lawsuit, “By cutting Texas’s concertina wire, the federal government has not only illegally destroyed property owned by the State of Texas; it has also disrupted the State’s border security efforts, leaving gaps in Texas’s border barriers and damaging Texas’s ability to effectively deter illegal entry into its territory.”



Furthermore, the lawsuit claimed that the cutting of the concertina wire illegally damages state property, while impairing security to assist with migrants crossing the border.

Federal court orders Border Patrol to stop removing razor wire, Justice Department appeals

In December, a federal appeals court ordered Border Patrol agents to stop removing razor wire while the case plays out in court. On Tuesday, the Justice Department filed an emergency application, requesting an overturning of the decision by the Supreme Court, CNN reported.



In the desire for an appeal, the department stated, “Federal law unambiguously grants Border Patrol agents the authority, without a warrant, to access private land within 25 miles of the international border.”

With the constant debate over the US-Mexico border, it has become the central point between Texas and the federal government. As election season quickly approaches, the Republican party has a target agenda to address with the Biden administration.