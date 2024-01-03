Listen to this article here

Last May, a Columbia, South Carolina student was walking home from Dent Middle School, when she was brutally attacked by five of her classmates. Her mother is still seeking justice.

The incident occurred near the closed Chick-fil-A on Decker Boulevard.

The group of middle schoolers approached Hicks’ daughter, as she was trying to make it home safely. They began attacking her, resulting in the 12-year-old suffering a traumatic head injury. Her body had scrapes and scratches. Hicks’ daughter was taken to the local hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.



According to an incident report obtained by The State, officials responded to an “aggravated assault” involving minors on May 16.

The suspect rushed towards Hicks’ daughter and started, “punching, scratching, pulling, and kicking” her while she was on the ground. The police report also detailed that an adult witnessed the incident, but did not intervene and only watched the assault happen.

Hicks’ daughter has been bullied for months

Hicks’ daughter was a new student in sixth grade when she told her mother about a bully at her school. One of her male classmates was very mean and a “troublemaker” in class. According to Hicks, the male classmate snatched her daughter’s charger and refused to return it.



After hearing about the bully, Hicks contacted the school about the matter and they claimed they would handle the issue. However, the male bully continued to harass her daughter. He took her glasses, threw them on the floor, and stomped on them.



After the teacher overheard the two students, she asked them who had broken the glasses. Then, the South Carolina student revealed the male bully, and he responded by calling her a “snitch.”



Hicks believes this was a planned attack by the male bully and his friends. She alleges, “He’s known to be like one of the unruly kids, him and his sister. They plotted and got their gang together to assault [her].”



Days after the attack, Hicks’ daughter returned to school. The board was notified about the incident, but since the attack was not on school property, the Richland School District said it could not do anything. As a result, law enforcement is investigating the incident.



Despite the five classmates being charged, they haven’t yet received a punishment. Hicks still hopes the criminal justice system will give her daughter justice.