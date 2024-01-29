Listen to this article here

The Supreme Court has sided with the Biden administration, voting 5-4 in favor of eliminating the concertina razor wire amongst the US-Mexico border.



Although Biden’s administration has the upper hand, Texas State Governor Greg Abbot is defying the Supreme Court ruling, escalating a dispute at the border between the Biden administration and Texas.

Why is Texas upset with the Biden Administration?

Texas is trying to prevent illegal crossings through the border, while the Biden administration has been challenging the state’s methods, which have led to several deaths of migrant adults and their children.



The Supreme Court granted federal agents further clarity to begin removing the wire. Nevertheless, Abbott has insisted that laying more razor wire is not prohibited by law.

Greg Abbott Releases Statement on Border razor wire dispute

Abbott took to X, to release a statement with the caption, “My statement on Texas’ constitutional right to self-defense.”



Throughout his proclamation, Abbot explains how the federal government violated the agreement between the states and the United States. In addition, he accuses President Biden of allowing an “invasion” of migrants across the border.



“The federal government has broken the compact between the United States and the States. The Executive Branch of the United States has a constitutional duty to enforce federal law protecting States, including immigration laws on the books right now. President Biden has refused to enforce those laws and had even violated them. The result is that he smashed records for illegal in migration.”



Abbot claims Biden has sent lawyers to federal court, in hopes of suing Texas, instead of charging immigrants for illegal entry.



“Under President Biden’s lawless border policies, more than 6 million illegal immigrants have crossed southern border in 3 years. This is more than the population of 33 different States in this county. This illegal refusal to protect the States has inflicted unprecedented harm on the People all across the United States.”



The controversial disagreement between Texas and United States has resulted in the state going against the federal government. While the Supreme Court approved of Biden’s ruling, Texas is still not backing down and plans on installing more concertina wire.