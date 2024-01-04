Listen to this article here

On Wednesday a convicted felon being sentenced for a violent crime jumped over the bench and attacked a Nevada judge.

Cameras in the courtroom captured the incident. Convicted felon, Deobra Redden, was in Clark County District Court awaiting sentencing when he abruptly leaped over the bench, assaulting Judge Mary Kay Holthus.

The ensuing altercation involved several court officials and resulted in one person being treated at a local hospital.

In this image from video provided by the Clark County District Court, Judge Mary Kay Holthus is seen cradling her head after a defendant launched over her desk during his sentencing in a felony battery case, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 in Las Vegas. Authorities say the judge suffered minor injuries n the attack while a courtroom marshal suffered a bleeding gash on his forehead and a dislocated shoulder. (Clark County District Court via AP)

Court footage reveals Redden’s verbal exchange with the judge before the attack, where he expressed his belief that imprisonment might not be appropriate for him.

The Judge, however, insisted on a custodial sentence given his criminal record. “I appreciate that, but I think it’s time he got a taste of something else because I just can’t with that history,” Judge Holthus said.

Redden proceeded to swear at her before physically leaping over the bench.

Redden then attacked Judge Holthus and pushed her back against the wall. His actions prompted immediate intervention with alarms going off in the courtroom shortly after.

Due to this violent outburst, Redden is set to appear in court again on Thursday. He is facing new felony charges of battery and battery against a protected person, referring to both the judge and court staff.

According to Mary Ann Price, the court information officer, Redden was present for a sentencing hearing related to the charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm.

Although Judge Holthus sustained injuries, she did not require hospitalization. However, a courtroom marshal was taken to a local hospital to receive stitches for a head injury.

According to NBC News, Price showed gratitude for the actions of court staff and law enforcement in subduing the defendant.

She stated, “ The court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms. We…will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public, and our employees.”