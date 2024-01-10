Listen to this article here

Pro-Palestinian protestors interrupted Biden’s speech calling for a ceasefire in Israel’s ongoing occupation and military assault of Gaza.

At least 23,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel Defense Forces since the IDF first responded to an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Biden delivered his address at Mother Emanuel AME Church, the site of the 2015 mass shooting that left nine Black church-goers dead. He began by stating those actions “were propelled by not just gunpowder but by a poison…White supremacy.”

South Carolina was a pivotal state for Biden’s previous campaign. Democratic South Carolina Congressman James Clayborn, who famously saved Biden’s 2020 campaign with an early endorsement, voiced concern about his standing with Black voters in this year’s campaign.

Support for Biden wanes ahead of AME church visit

Polls show Biden is losing support among the Black community, with only 63% compared to his 2020 standing of 92%.

While he was there to garner more support from a critical voting base he spoke about how truth threatens democracy. “Without truth there’s no light, without light there’s no path from this darkness.”

This was the moment when an audience member spoke out, “If you really care about lives lost here, you should honor the lives lost and call for a ceasefire in Palestine.”

Along with fellow activists, they began chanting, “Ceasefire now! 20,000 Palestinians, their blood is on your hands,” while being escorted out of the congregation.

Other audience members began to drown out the protest chants by shouting, “Four more years.” Following the interjection Biden stated he understands their passion and has been quietly working with the Israeli government to decrease their presence in Gaza.

BREAKING: Activists in South Carolina just took over Biden's speech to call for a ceasefire.



"20,000 dead Palestinians; their blood is on your hands."



Biden was shaken. He's starting to understand the reality: his war on Gaza is horrifically unpopular, and people are fed up. pic.twitter.com/qSSpRETAep — IfNotNow??? (@IfNotNowOrg) January 8, 2024

Support Waning Amid Israel-Palestine Conflict

Amid the conflict, Biden’s support among Arab citizens has plummeted to 17% while his backing from Jewish Americans has solidified. A poll from CBS News shows that 56% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

In Oct. 2023, Biden asked Congress for $14.3 billion in military aid for Israel. It coincided with Biden’s request to send humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank.

There have been nationwide and global protests against the occupation of Palestine. At the same time as Biden’s South Carolina speech, a protest in New York City saw the arrest of over 300 pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

The U.S. has been the recipient of backlash from global policymakers for their hypocrisy concerning the Russian occupation of Ukraine and the financial backing of Israel.

National leaders have supported Ukraine in the country’s ongoing conflict with Russian occupation while also defending Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

The U.S. has repeatedly condemned Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack against Israel while noting that Israel has the right to defend itself. Despite this, the United Nations has voiced concern over “clear violations of international humanitarian law” on the part of Israel.

South Africa has become the first country to officially accuse the Israeli government of committing genocide. The International Court of Justice will hear South Africa’s claim and Israel’s response on Thursday, Jan. 11 and Friday, Jan. 12, respectively.