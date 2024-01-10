Build In Tulsa’s Techstars, Hosts 3rd Demo Day

Listen to this article here

GREENWOOD Dist. — On Thursday, January 11th, Build In Tulsa’s Techstars will host its third Demo Day event on Greenwood Ave at Vista 21.

The event, led by Tré Baker, Managing Director of Build In Tulsa’s Techstars, will feature guests John Hill, Evangelist at Techstars, and Miles Dotson, Partner at Devland.

Techstars is a global startup network.

Demo Day Highlights

The event takes place from 5:30 pm to 9 pm. Demo Day will feature 12 tech-enabled start-up founders, pitching their companies’ successes and projections in the company of potential investors and Tulsa community leaders.

As the world’s most active pre-seed investor, their portfolio is as diversified as our 9,150 founders are unique — from HealthTech and FinTech to Web3 and CleanTech, from Miami and Silicon Valley to Lagos and London. Techstars accelerators have one goal: to help entrepreneurs succeed.

Community Support

During each three-month program, they surround companies with the best mentors and an unrivaled network of corporate partners, investors, and alumni. Techstars provides funding and fundraising opportunities, workshops, and curated resources, not to mention countless moments where you can learn from your peers. It’s a proven model that’s helped build thousands of successful companies all over the world.

This event will also be supported by Tulsa Community organizations such as: George Kaiser

Family Foundation, Build In Tulsa, Atento Capital, Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, and the Oklahoma Center of the Advancement of Science and Technology.

Quotes and Beliefs

“The spirit that once made Black Wall Street great is alive and well in Tulsa. Moreover, it is one of entrepreneurship, community, and cooperation,” says Tré Baker, Managing Director of Build In Tulsa’s Techstars.

This belief is why Build In Tulsa’s Techstars has successfully completed three accelerator programs. Build In Tulsa’s Techstars will continue to support the success of entrepreneurs in the Tulsa community.

Event Registration

This is a free event but does require registration and has limited capacity. Register here. The event will begin with a networking happy hour, followed by 12 pitches by the accelerator companies. It will conclude with celebratory networking with the Tulsa community.