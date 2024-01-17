Listen to this article here

There were 28 extreme weather and climate disasters in 2023, including the June severe weather storms that took place across Oklahoma. Each of these disasters cost a billion dollars or more in cleanup and recovery efforts.

NOAA reported that this record-breaking number was in tandem with the hottest recorded year.

Some of these events held records of their own. The island of Maui in Hawaii saw the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century. In August, southern California experienced its first-ever tropical storm watch when remnants of Hurricane Hilary brought flood-level rainfall.

Texas led the nation in total costs accrued due to extreme weather since 1980. The Lone Star State has racked up nearly $402 billion in disaster damages over the past four decades.

The total cost for these weather events in 2023 was over 92 billion dollars. Low-income and Indigenous communities are the most impacted groups when it comes to the effects of climate change.

Indigenous peoples make up 5% of the global population but live in 80% of the most biodiversity-rich places in the world. They are among the most affected by issues like rising sea levels, wildfires, and drought.

There is evidence that climate change is exacerbating existing racial disparities in America as it relates to health risks and outcomes.

Wildfire Disasters

The Hawaii August wildfire began as a brush fire but quickly worsened due to hurricane-force winds. The city of Lahaina witnessed the highest level of destruction, most of it destroyed. Over 100 deaths were reported and cumulative damages for the wildfires amounted to $5.6 billion.

Following the wildfire, Native Maui residents became targets for real estate scams. Scammers posing as real estate agencies reached out to locals with offers for their ancestral land. This prompted Hawaii Governor Josh Green to consider a moratorium on out-of-state purchasing of land.

In June, smoke from Canadian wildfires caused air quality emergencies in 16 U.S. states. New York City hit an air quality index high of 169, which falls into the unhealthy category.

Tornadoes

Climate change is increasing the rate and intensity of severe weather events.

Iowa saw two tornadoes in January of last year, the first time since 1967. On March 31, there were 130 preliminary tornadoes across central and southern states. This clocked in at the most tornadoes in 24 hours during the month of March. It caused about $5.7 billion in damages and resulted in 33 fatalities. In total, there were at least 1,197 tornadoes recorded in 2023.

Heat

In July, Phoenix Arizona had an average daily temperature of 102º F. This was the highest monthly average ever recorded in any major U.S. city. The city also experienced a 31-day heatwave of temperatures at or above 110º F. Maricopa County reported at least 574 heat-related deaths in 2023.

Winter Weather

A wildcard snowstorm hit southern California in Feb. 2023 which called for the region’s first blizzard warning since 1989. Despite it being a near-average year for snowfall nationwide, Anchorage Alaska saw the snowiest November in record-keeping history.

Currently, the nation is recovering from an arctic blast that has called for weather warnings in 17 states. The string of temperature lows has impacted flights and interstate travel. Cold-related deaths are on the rise. There have been blizzard warnings put in place in multiple states. Additionally, avalanche cases are increasing and has claimed the life of one man at a resort near Lake Tahoe in California.