When you first think about the stock market, most people picture White men in suits. However, over time, the stock industry has become more diverse through the actions of brave men and women.

In 2022, Financial Planning shared that African-American investors within the stock market have gone up to 58%. And one of these trailblazers is none other than Celeste A. James.

James is an investor at The Dream Exchange, which is known as the first-ever minority stock exchange in the country. The company name stems from the late great Civil Rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. and his memorable “I Have A Dream” speech. For the past few years, the company has been vigilant in eradicating the access gap by utilizing the 2015 Main Street Growth Act.

Celeste A. James brings late father’s vision to life

While she is tasked to provide her skillset to anyone who needs her services, Celeste has a passion for educating the Black community on financial literacy, a form of education that is hardly taught to people of color. That focus comes from the legacy of her late father.

“He saw it as a pathway to generational wealth, but he never had a platform to support Black and Brown business owners, who often struggle to get growth capital. We have no doubt he’s smiling down from above at this game-changing venture,” she explained about her heritage.

With a background in working with major U.S. companies like USA Today/Gannett Co. and NPR, Celeste is more than equipped on how to excel in the professional industry.

The Dream Exchange supports Celeste and her mission to grow the financial mindset of those who didn’t realize it needed to be expanded, especially the founder of the company, Joe Cecala.

“Her involvement with our mission will undoubtedly shape the path forward, fostering change, growth, and prosperity for those who have historically been underrepresented in the public capital markets, he shared about their new hire.

It’s All About The Numbers

To put the dire need of teaching people of color the ins and outs of finances into perspective, the TIAA reported that when a group of African Americans was chosen to take the standard p-fin index assessment to test their knowledge of finances, the average person only managed to answer 38% percent of the test correctly, which only 5% of the group answering 75% of the test accurately.

Imagine what this percentage would be on a greater population scale. This being said, there is a desperate need for the Dream Exchange and companies alike to share their knowledge. And those shocking statistics don’t just pertain to Black people but can also be accounted for when looking at the data on Hispanic Americans, who also on average scored much lower than White people on financial literacy.

With groundbreaking people and companies like Celeste A. James and the Dream Exchange, it just goes to show that there is no industry where people of color cannot make their mark.