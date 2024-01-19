Listen to this article here

An Oregon teen saved a baby after three people died by the collapse of a powerline during a winter storm in Portland this week.



The Oregon teen has been identified as Majiah Washington, the 18-year-old brave girl who saved the baby’s life. During a news conference, Washington expressed how relieved she was after saving the baby from the traumatic incident.



The 18-year-old witnessed the 9-month-old baby in danger, after the infant’s mother, father, and 15-year-old brother were all killed in the incident.



As stated by NBC News, the Oregon teen viewed a bright light outside her home. When Washington opened her blinds, she witnessed a red SUV with a downed power line above. Then, she saw a couple who had put their infant inside the vehicle.



The father grabbed the baby and attempted to go up the slippery driveway when he slipped backward and landed on the wire. The six months pregnant woman tried to grab their baby but slipped and got electrocuted, as stated by the Associated Press.



At the conference, Washington stated:



“I crouched down, I like kind of slid, I used my hands to break my fall, and I didn’t land on top of his father but my hands landed on top of him and I just grabbed the baby… I pulled him up, I was swaddling him and I walked him up the hill.”



Washington immediately took the initiative, after she knew she couldn’t stand by and watch the baby suffer anymore. The Oregon teen stated, “I was concerned about the baby. Nobody was with the baby.”

Majiah Washington recognized for her heroism

Rick Graves, Portland Fire and Rescue spokesman stated:

“We do have fortunately with us a toddler that is going to be able to thrive and do what they possibly can as they move forward. And they are here, in part, because of the heroic acts of a member of our community.”