GREENWOOD Dist.–Black History Saturdays returns to Tulsa for a second year after making national waves.

Kristi Williams, an unapologetic North Tulsa community leader, had one word to describe her inaugural launch of Black History Saturdays in 2023.

“Scary. It was scary. Because it’s something that I’ve never done,” Williams told the Black Wall Street Times. “I always knew I wanted to do it, and it was scary because I didn’t necessarily know where all the funding was going to come from.”

Launched during Black History Month last year, the classes offer the community an opportunity to immerse themselves in the kind of history and contributions from Black Americans and the African diaspora that they can’t find in public schools.

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ support for and Gov. Stitt’s signing of HB 1775 in 2021 resulted in a chilling effect on lessons about race, history and gender in the classroom.

The Impact of Black History Saturdays in Tulsa

Williams, however, has been planning independent community courses on Black history for years.

“We had 120 participants [last year]. About 113 of those came consistently,” Williams said, describing the impact of the first year. The youngest participant was four years old, and the oldest, an 84-year-old, cried tears of joy at experiencing the history of her people that she never learned.

Ultimately, one student began the year not wanting to wake up on a Saturday morning. By the end of the sessions, however, he eventually became inspired and began to notice the gaps in his history within public school education.

“It really dawned on him: ‘Wow, we’re really not being represented in history.’ So, I gave him tools to also challenge you know, his educators and expand more on the history that that was already being taught.”

Earning national recognition in North Tulsa

On a bootstrapped budget and without major support, Williams managed to hire teachers and partner with EduRec in North Tulsa to host independent classes that no one can police or persecute.

Now, after witnessing her efforts, major organizations have taken notice. Oprah Winfrey Network’s Rebuilding Black Wall Street featured Black History Saturdays in an episode in November.

More recently, General Mills has agreed to help fundraise for Black History Saturdays during the entire month of February.

Participants of this year’s courses can expect archeology with expert researcher Dr. Alicia D. Odewale, more Black history and even piano classes.

“We’re filling a void in education. And one of the things that has been taken out of the schools is music,” Williams said. “So I wanted to create the opportunity for these for not just the young folks that are older folks who participate, to learn how to play music together.”

To sign up for this year’s courses or to learn more, visit their website at https://blackhistorysaturdays23.carrd.co/