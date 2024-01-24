Listen to this article here

The Oscar nominations for the 96th annual Academy Awards have been released, and the list includes a couple of history-making firsts that are worthy of celebration.

Oppenheimer continues its award season sweep, leading the way with 13 nominations. The fantastical comedy Poor Things racked up 11 noms, Killers of the Flower Moon grabbed 10, and Barbie closed out the leaders with eight nominations.

Actors of color appear in some of this year’s top categories, with several first-time nominees.

Lilly Gladstone made history at the 2024 Golden Globes as the first Native American woman to win in the Best Actress category, and she is looking to do the same at the Oscars.

Danielle Brooks and Da’Vine Joy Randolph gained their first nominations for supporting actress roles, Brooks in The Color Purple and Randolph in The Holdovers.

Oscar nominations full of melanin

Rustin lead man, Coleman Domingo, makes history as the first Afro-Latino nominated in the Best Actor category and as one of the first openly LGBTQ actors to play an LGBTQ character.

Jeffery Wright is Domingo’s competition for Best Actor, and his American Fiction co-star Sterling K. Brown is nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

According to Variety, their selection makes this the first time a Black leading actor and Black supporting actor from the same film were nominated.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, 2024, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

The award show will be broadcast on ABC at 7:00 p.m. EST.

See a full list of nominations below:

Best supporting actor

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Best costume design

“Barbie” – Jacqueline Durran

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Jacqueline West

“Napoleon” – David Crossman, Janty Yates

“Oppenheimer” – Ellen Mirojnick

“Poor Things” – Holly Waddington

Best makeup and hairstyling

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”

Best live action short film

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Best animated short film

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Best adapted screenplay

“American Fiction” – Cord Jefferson

“Barbie” – Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig

“Oppenheimer” – Christopher Nolan

“Poor Things” – Tony McNamara

“The Zone of Interest” – Jonathan Glazer

Best original screenplay

“Anatomy of a Fall” – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

“The Holdovers” – David Hemingson

“Maestro” – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

“May December” – Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik

“Past Lives” – Celine Song

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best original song

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Best original score

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best documentary feature film

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

Best documentary short film

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island In Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“N?i Nai & Wài Pó”

Best international feature film

“Io Capitano” (Italy)

“Perfect Days” (Japan)

“Society of the Snow” (Spain)

“The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany)

“The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)

Best animated feature film

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Best production design

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best film editing

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best sound

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best visual effects

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

Best cinematography

“El Conde” – Edward Lachman

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Rodrigo Prieto

“Maestro” – Matthew Libatique

“Oppenheimer” – Hoyte van Hoytema

“Poor Things” – Robbie Ryan

Best actor

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Best actress

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best director

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Oscar nominations for: Best picture