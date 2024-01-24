Build in Tulsa Empowers Entrepreneurs this Black History Month

Listen to this article here

TULSA, Okla. – Local entrepreneurs looking to break into tech or simply sharpen their business skills can take advantage of free programming from Build in Tulsa this Black History Month. Build in Tulsa honors Black History by providing underrepresented founders with the tools they need to succeed.

This February, Build in Tulsa is hosting workshops to help local entrepreneurs learn how to integrate more technology into their businesses, pick up tips on building a strong team, and meet one-on-one with a business coach. The series of workshops will kick off with an open house of Build in Tulsa’s new facility in Downtown Tulsa and will finish up with a pitch competition that will award more than $35,000 in prizes to fuel new businesses.

“Build in Tulsa is thrilled to have a new home for our founders and programs,” said Managing Director Ashli Sims. “We’ll have space for coworking, networking events, and business education workshops.”

Build in Tulsa is dedicated to providing opportunities for underrepresented founders. Funding for Black entrepreneurs and founders took a nosedive in 2023, with some reports showing they captured only one percent of venture capital dollars last year. Without the capital, many Black-owned businesses never get off the ground.

Since it began operations in the summer of 2021, Build in Tulsa has grown its network to include 391 entrepreneurs. The organization has facilitated more than 5,000 hours of training and coaching, and it’s invested more than $9 Million in startups, many led by underrepresented founders who have been historically denied funding. Build in Tulsa is committed to providing human, social, and financial capital to those often overlooked and underestimated.

Courtesy of Build in Tulsa

Here is a list of the free events for entrepreneurs hosted by Build In Tulsa this February:

“Build in Tulsa’s Open House” (February 2nd), from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at 124 Reconciliation Way, Tulsa, OK 74103, located in the heart of Greenwood/Arts District on the corner of Martin Luther King and Reconciliation Way.

“Tech Integration Strategies for Non-Tech Businesses” (February 6): Equip your non-tech business with the tools and strategies necessary to embrace technology, unlock growth potential, and maintain competitiveness in today’s digital landscape.

“Building Your Dream Team as a New Founder” (February 13): Gain expert insights into effective hiring and team building, ensuring that you assemble the right players to drive your startup’s success.

“Business Coaching” (February 20): Join us at the Black Wall Street Liquid Lounge for intimate coaching sessions that offer personalized guidance, networking opportunities, and practical skills to accelerate your professional growth

“Female Founders Pitch Night” hosted at Historic Big 10 Ballroom: 1624 E Apache St Tulsa, OK 74106 (February 29): Be inspired by the innovation and talent of Tulsa’s female founders as they pitch their tech-enabled businesses for potential funding and support.

RSVP to any of these events by visiting the following link: RSVP Link