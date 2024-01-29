Listen to this article here

The White House has chosen to delay the green light for a project that would ship liquified natural gas internationally. Calcasieu Pass 2 is one of 17 proposed fossil fuel terminals. If passed, it would be responsible for the exportation of up to 20 million tonnes of LNG annually.

The decision comes after significant pressure from climate activist groups. One of Biden’s campaign messages was to tackle the climate crisis head-on by limiting greenhouse gas emissions and converting to clean energy. To allow the creation of a new LNG terminal would go against previous promises.

Communities from Louisiana to Germany are rallying against the U.S.' reckless expansion of LNG export projects, like CP2, that can risk local health & food systems and jeopardize our climate.



Act now and tell @POTUS and @ENERGY to #StopCP2 and #StopLNG: https://t.co/CFROLXHgaU pic.twitter.com/mLEqoEPPph — Greenpeace USA (@greenpeaceusa) January 24, 2024

This isn’t the first time Biden has been under scrutiny for poor climate decisions. In 2023, the administration gave the go-ahead for a massive oil drilling project in Alaska. The Willow Project granted Conoco Phillips approval to operate oil exploration on federally protected land.

LNG is simply natural gas in its liquid state. It’s often converted to this form to allow for ease of transportation. Although it has a relatively low carbon makeup, it’s a significant source of methane emissions. Methane is nearly 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide and contributes greatly to atmospheric greenhouse gas levels.

Related Stories

At the beginning of December 2023, the EPA placed more regulations on emitting methane. The oil and gas industry is responsible for the majority of the nation’s methane pollution. To reach goals set at the 28th annual Conference of Parties, slashing methane emissions is a top priority.

Louisiana’s petrochemical history



“Cancer Alley” is the name for the 100-mile stretch between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Cancer rates in this region are higher because over 200 petrochemical facilities operate along the alley. The placement of these facilities stems from racism.

Before abolition, the state hosted many plantations due to the favorable agricultural environment. When slavery was abolished and industrialism began to boom, the state found a way to sustain its economy. Former sugarcane plantations eventually turned into chemical processing plants. If not for the plantations, the state wouldn’t have had existing infrastructure to allow for petrochemical operations.

The proximity of these sites to residential areas greatly impacts the health of Louisianans. While the Black population in Louisiana is close to 32%, Black people account for 40% of Cancer Alley’s population.

The Descendants Project is an organization that works to preserve the life, health, and land of Louisiana’s slave descendants. The group seeks to champion descendent voices to support the environmental and economic well-being of these communities.

The location for the proposed LNG terminal would be in Cameron Parish. Although this is outside of the petrochemical alley it would contribute to air pollution in Louisiana.