Listen to this article here

LAFAYETTE, La. – A Mississippi native and long-term Louisiana resident, Roishetta Ozane, has immersed herself in grassroots advocacy against environmental injustice work through community organizing and lobbying.

“I’ve been doing environmental justice work for almost four years. It wasn’t until three years ago that I realized the intersection between environmental and social justice. Fighting for clean air and clean water is equivalent to making sure people are safe, have food to eat, and have shelter,” Ozane said.

Historically, communities of color have intentionally been placed by industrial plants that release toxic chemicals and unbearable pollutants into the air.

For that reason, Roishetta Ozane explains, “[Our] communities often face higher exposure to pollution due to discriminatory practices in housing and zoning.” This practice is commonly known as redlining.

The Vessel Project’s mission to empower vulnerable communities

Ozane’s nonprofit organization, the Vessel Project of Louisiana, is a grassroots mutual aid, disaster relief, and anti-environmental injustice organization.

“The mission of The Vessel Project of Louisiana is to help our most vulnerable communities—Black, Indigenous, people of color, and low-income—by meeting their emergency needs in a way that is as efficient and barrier-free as possible and allows them to maintain their dignity and advocate for themselves,” she said.

Ozane helped organize Toxic Tours for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Department of Energy, and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 6. She also hosted the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Energy Justice to the People Roadshow in Southwest Louisiana.

Successful community organizing in the region helped stall the building of Driftwood LNG Terminal, prevented Venture Global from receiving a Coastal Use Permit for the CP2 LNG Terminal, and stopped Magnolia LNG from receiving an extension permit.

The Vessel Project of Louisiana hopes to help foster empowerment and build resilient individuals and communities that will revolt against disaster capitalism and climate chaos.

Environmental justice advocate Roishetta Ozane speaks at a press conference against the Liquefied Natural Gas project proposal in Cameron Parrish, Louisiana.

However, the Calcasieu Pass 2 LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) project proposal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, could mean bad news, Ozane says. “The project would destroy wetlands and increase tanker traffic, dredging, and stormwater runoff in the Calcasieu Ship Channel.”

Environmental injustices exacerbate natural disasters and hinder the recovery process.

The community and ecological impact of environmental injustice by Petrochemicals

Coastal Louisiana loses a football field length of wetlands every 100 minutes; shipping channels, canals, and oil and gas infrastructures play a huge role in this.

According to the Energy Information Administration, Louisiana ranks number three in America for total energy consumption. It ranks number one for energy consumption per capita.

Petrochemicals negatively affect the air quality, aquatic ecosystem, and the landscape in the Gulf Coast region.

Petrochemicals are a group of chemicals derived from petroleum or natural gas. They play a crucial role in various industries. Moreover, they are essential for the production of a wide range of products. The production includes plastics, chemicals, synthetic rubber, and many other materials. Nevertheless, it cause an environmental injustice for the surrounding communities.

More Stories

Consequently, the neighboring community’s well-being and health deteriorate due to harmful chemicals causing environmental illnesses.

Moreover, Cancer Alley sits between Baton Rouge and New Orleans and is located in majority-Black communities. The EPA announced that the area has some of the highest concentrations of cancer-causing chemicals in the country.

Louisiana’s Crude Oil and Natural Gas Output

Louisiana ranks third in the nation in natural gas production. The state also processes about 2.9 million barrels of crude oil daily.

The state’s first commercially successful oil well extraction occurred in Jennings, Louisiana, in 1901. Now, more than ten refineries are located across the state, with five being located in Southwest Louisiana.

Abusive extraction and exploitation of non-renewable resources occur at the hands of companies, regulatory agencies, and state governments. These actions are harmful to underserved communities. They also have a detrimental impact on natural ecosystems.

Louisiana plays a significant role in energy consumption and petrochemical production. Therefore, it is imperative that individuals like Roishetta Ozane continue to champion the cause of environmental injustice. This is crucial to protect both the well-being of communities and the delicate ecosystems of this unique region.