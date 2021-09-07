x
3.5-magnitude earthquake rocks Texas

by The Black Wall Street Times
Montinique Monroe/Getty Images
A 3.5-magnitude quake rocked the Lone Star state. The United States Geological Survey (USGS), a seismological agency, first reported the shaking around 10:05 pm Central Time on Monday. The USGS described it as shallow, with a depth of 4.5 miles beneath the earth’s surface. 

The USGS detected the quake’s epicenter 10 miles northwest of Midland. Midland has a population of 133,000.

The Midland quake is one of the largest to hit central Texas in a decade. The shaking was felt as far away as Gardendale. 

Texas isn’t known for large earthquakes. The biggest earthquake recorded in the state was a 6.0 and occurred on August 16, 1931, and was felt as far as Dallas. 

The second-largest earthquake struck on April 14, 1995, in west Texas and had 5.8. Both hit in the west region of the state. Residents in Austin reported feeling shaking. 

The state isn’t known for earthquakes, and its vulnerability was in the bottom half of all 50 U.S. states. 

