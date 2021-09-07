Cardi B welcomes a baby boy, or girl?

Fans of Cardi B celebrated Monday as the industry’s latest hip hop queen welcomed baby number two. Cardi was surrounded by her Mom and Dad, and of course, husband, Offset.

Offset and Cardi posted the news on social media Monday.

On Instagram, Cardi held her new bundle of joy with Offset while wrapped in a Louis Vuitton blanket. The post received 11.9 million likes and has over 224,000 comments.

Baby Boy or Girl?

Cardi didn’t initially disclose whether the baby is a boy or girl, leaving fans in suspense. Many speculated that she gave birth to a boy due to the color of the baby blanket and skull cap.

But the couple hasn’t officially disclosed the sex or name of their baby.

In a statement the couple said: “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” adding “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

The hip-hop power couple gave birth to her first child, Kulture, in 2018.

