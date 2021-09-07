x
Cardi B welcomes a baby boy, or girl?

by The Black Wall Street Times
Cardi B and Offset
Cardi B and Offset with new bundle of joy.
Fans of Cardi B celebrated Monday as the industry’s latest hip hop queen welcomed baby number two. Cardi was surrounded by her Mom and Dad, and of course, husband, Offset.

Offset and Cardi posted the news on social media Monday. 

On Instagram, Cardi held her new bundle of joy with Offset while wrapped in a Louis Vuitton blanket. The post received 11.9 million likes and has over 224,000 comments. 

Baby Boy or Girl? 

Cardi didn’t initially disclose whether the baby is a boy or girl, leaving fans in suspense. Many speculated that she gave birth to a boy due to the color of the baby blanket and skull cap. 

But the couple hasn’t officially disclosed the sex or name of their baby. 

In a statement the couple said: “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” adding “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

The hip-hop power couple gave birth to her first child, Kulture, in 2018.

The Black Wall Street Times is a news publication located in Tulsa, Okla. and Atlanta, Ga. At The BWSTimes, we focus on elevating the stories of our beloved Greenwood community, elevating the stories of the Black American experience and speaking truth to power. SignUp for our free newsletter on our home page and follow us on social media to keep up with our latest work.

