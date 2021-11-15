Nine-year-old Ezra Blount becomes 10th victim from Travis Scott concert

The Travis Scott concert at Houston’s Astroworld music festival has claimed another victim. Nine-year-old Ezra Blount died from internal injuries after being in a medically-induced coma since the November 5th stampede of concert-goers.

The boy’s father, Treston Blount, said that the young boy was a huge Travis Scott fan. “He was so stoked. He was ready to go,” recalled Mr. Blount of Ezra’s desire to attend the concert.

Ezra was on his father’s shoulders when the crowd surged forward toward the stage. Amidst the chaos, Mr. Blount passed out and Ezra was trampled by the crowd of thousands.

Travis Scott continued concert despite deaths

Mr. Blount eventually regained consciousness, at which point he learned his son was hospitalized with internal injuries as well as brain swelling. The young boy was then on life support until his untimely death.

9YO Ezra Blount remains on life support today. I sat down with his father last night for a tough conversation. He explains why he brought his young child to #AstroWorld – a festival that NO ONE SHOULD HAVE DIED AT. Story: pic.twitter.com/IjhAYzVKnN — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) November 12, 2021

Ezra’s grandfather, Bernon Blount, reiterated the family’s experience, saying in an interview, “When my son went to the concert, he had my grandson on his shoulder. All the people pushed in and he could not breathe so he ended up passing out because of all the pressure that was being applied to his body. And when he passed out, Ezra fell off his shoulder and fell into the crowd.”

Young Ezra was the 10th victim of the November 5th concert, during which the crowd at Mr. Scott’s performance surged forward, crushing and injuring people. Mr. Scott continued the concert despite the crowds desperately calling for help, with cameramen and security ignoring the pleas from concert-goers.

Mr. Scott did eventually stop the concert several times so that victims could be attended to by medical personnel. However, he eventually played his entire set. Recently, he’as vowed to pay for funeral expenses as well as mental health support for those who attended.

Meanwhile, Mr. Scott faces a barrage of lawsuits stemming from the November 5th event, including one from young Ezra’s devastated family.