Travis Scott denies legal responsibility for Astroworld deaths, injuries

Travis Scott is denying legal culpability for the deaths and injuries that occurred at the Astroworld Music Festival in November 2021.

Mr. Scott is the subject of at least 11 separate lawsuits. According to NBC news, Mr. Scott’s attorney, Ed McPherson, offered a “general denial” as a response to allegations that Mr. Scott was legally responsible for the deaths and injuries that occurred during the music festival, at which he was a headliner.

Last month’s Astroworld concert left ten dead and hundreds more injured. One of those killed was 9-year-old Ezra Blount, whose dream was to see Travis Scott in concert. Videos later circulated on social media show bystanders begging for help to no avail.

According to one concertgoer, “There was nowhere to go. The shoving got harder and harder… It became more and more violent. We began to scream for help… We begged security to help us, for the performer to see us and know something was wrong. None of that came.”

Travis Scott initially confirmed his intention to pay funeral costs for all the victims, as well as support for survivors from mental health professionals. However, many families denied the offer, instead choosing to focus on righting the wrongs that occurred on that fateful night.

Over 300 lawsuits have been filed in Harris County, Texas, following the tragic night. LiveNation Entertainment and ScoreMore are also a defendants in many of the lawsuits, along with the concert venue and security company.

A $2 billion class action lawsuit has also been filed on behalf of 282 victims and survivors. According to attorney Thomas J. Henry, “My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions, and they want to send the message to all performers, event organizers, and promoters that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again.”